According to Japan's Meteorological Agency, the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 160 kilometres to the south of Iturup island.A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit north-eastern Japan, affecting the islands of Hokkaido and the northern part of the Honshu island, the country's meteorological agency said.It added that the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 160 kilometres. No tsunami alert has been issued.No damage has so far been reported.The quake was felt even in Tokyo. According to Japan's seven-grade scale of earthquake intensity, the Hokkaido island was hit by a 4-magnitude quake, while on Tokyo it was measured only at one.