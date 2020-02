© Unknown



A judge has indefinitely postponed former national security adviser Michael Flynn's sentencing on a charge of lying to the FBI as Flynn presses to withdraw the guilty plea he entered more than two years ago in a case prosecuted by special counsel Robert Mueller.



Flynn had been set for sentencing Feb. 27, but U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan announced on Monday that he was canceling the hearing "until further order of the court."

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan on Monday canceled General Flynn's sentencing scheduled for February 27 "until further order of the court."General Flynn formally asked to withdraw his guilty plea last month and accused federal prosecutors of "egregious government misconduct."Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell opposed the extension and argued, "The Department of Justice should agree to the withdrawal of the plea. Accordingly we oppose any further extension of the briefing schedule."Politico reported The Obama Deep State spied on General Flynn since 2015. He was a number one target of the Obama Deep State. They wanted to punish General Michael Flynn because he turned against President Obama and spoke honestly about his failed strategy that caused the rise of ISIS in Iraq.According to Politico, Judge Sullivan has set deadlines for additional filings through March andIf so, the hearing could involve live testimony from General Flynn and his former defense counsel.