There have been some huge snowfalls in Colorado and Utah over the past four days.Most other resorts in the two states have had at least 50cm/20 inches of snowfall and many a lot more.The snowfall did cause some practical problems. The main I 70 road out from Denver to Colorado's ski areas was temporarily blocked at one part due to an avalanche, as was the road up Little Cottonwood Canyon to Alta and snowbird in Utah. Loveland closed for a day at the start of the weekend due to the extreme weather there.The snowfall has now eased off although temperatures are staying low.Elsewhere America's Pacific Northwest region continues to see the heaviest snowfall in the world, as it has all year to date, with Alpental ski area posting a 5.1 metre (17 foot) base, the deepest in the world at present.