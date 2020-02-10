© Sharon Montgomery-Dupe/Cape Breton Post



There has been no snow month like January — at least for 150 years."Records go back to 1870," he said. "It broke the previous record which was 163.03 cm in 1965."Five January days registered at least 15 cm of snow and last year only five days registered that amount all winter.In terms of snow accumulation, records at the Sydney airport from December, January and February, the most snowfall recorded was in 1965 — 426.1 cm. So far this year through December and January there has been 217 cm of snow."February would have to be quite an exceptional month to come even close to the 1965 record," he said.Hubbard said although it has been a rough winter so far, it's hard to predict what's on the horizon."There are certainly a number of weeks left of winter for sure."In terms of snowy winters, a total of 315 cm of snow dropped in 2014, ranking third overall in the Sydney area. In 2017, a total of 304.7 cm fell, the fifth largest for that three-month span on record."We've certainly had a number of busy winters in the last decade and for January to have so much snow, it definitely was extraordinary," he said. "We'll have to see how February plays out, how that translates to the whole winter season itself."Meanwhile, not everyone is tired of the snow."Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow," said Paul Burke, an employee at Ski Ben Eoin, adding he can see the excitement on people's faces in conjunction with the amount of snow."The enthusiasm just carries on through the whole hill, from employees to all the patrons here. It's a wonderful thing to see."