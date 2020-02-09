While the relationship between Poland and Russia wasn't particularly warm throughout recent decades, it can be unfrozen if both sides do their part, Walesa told Russia's Sobesednik weekly.
"Even now, these relations can be made good," the former president said.
When we quarrel, only third parties win. Warsaw was always closer to Moscow than to Washington.
Warsaw upped the ante once again earlier this year, when former prime minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party Jaroslaw Kaczynski claimed Russians were "perpetrators" in starting the Second World War.
Echoing the bizarre outburst, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski demanded that Russia pay its dues for what he said were "war crimes" and "occupation" during several decades.
When asked about Jablonski's remark, Walesa ridiculed it
The former president, who rose to prominence as the leader of the Western-backed, anti-communist Solidarity movement, said such detente won't come true until the current right-wing government is unseated.It's the same as I would demand to get my youth back to me. But it has already gone ... We must go forward - this is important.
"I stay away from them. I did not vote for them," Walesa stated. "And I also do not like the fact that they cannot mend ties with Russia. In principle, I am waiting for the new elections [in May 2020]."
