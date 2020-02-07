© Oceanogràfic Valencia.



A total of seven dolphins have washed up on the coasts of Spain, indicating the sheer devastation caused by Storm Gloria - the worst storm that the country has faced this century.According to the Oceanogràfic Foundation who work in collaboration with the University of Valencia and the Department of Agriculture, five of the aquatic mammals were found on beaches in Dénia, two in Valencia, one in the Saler and another in Malvarrosa.A spokesperson for the Oceanogràfic Foundation explained that when these cetaceans die they usually sink into the sea and become part of the food chain. However, an unknown percentage can reach the shores in different degrees of decomposition. They stated that when strong storms occur, it is possible that the health of dolphins are compromised by various causes such as high waves.The Foundation also praised the response of local residents who called the emergency services upon making the discoveries, where the species will now be examined by specialist experts.