A 25-year-old man has been accused of raping a five-year-old girl at the US Embassy compound in India. Both the suspect and the victim are Indian nationals, who live at the mission's local staff premises.The horrific sexual assault allegedly happened on Saturday, but the Indian police only made the case public on Wednesday.The authorities were alerted to the alleged crime on Sunday by the girl's family. The child complained of pains in her private parts, and her mother soon got the details of the ordeal out of her. The next day she took her abused daughter to a private clinic and called the police.The embassy said its employees were "deeply disturbed by the alleged misconduct.""We promptly took action when we were informed of the allegation, and brought this matter to the attention of the police. Of course, we are cooperating fully with them," the statement said.Two years ago India introduced harsher punishment for child rapists, with convicted criminals now facing the death penalty. Despite that, sexual violence is still a painful reality in the country, where victims of such crimes may be stigmatized and are thus often reluctant to report. Several high profile violent rape cases triggered mass protests in India over the past several years.