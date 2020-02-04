Republican Sen. Susan Collins
Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday announced she will vote to acquit President Donald Trump on both of the articles of impeachment against him.

"I do not believe that the House has met its burden of showing that the president's conduct, however flawed, warrants the extreme step of immediate removal from office, nor does the record support the assertion by the House managers that the president must not remain in office one moment longer," Collins said. She went on to say she would vote to acquit the president on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after her and Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney broke with Republicans and voted for additional witnesses in the impeachment trial, however, the vote failed. Yet, Collins still said she will vote to acquit him on both articles of impeachment.

The Senate voted Saturday against bringing in additional witnesses to testify before the impeachment trial of Trump. The vote was 51-49. The Senate was expected to dismiss the motion for more witnesses after moderate Republicans decided they had heard the case.

The House of Representatives officially voted Jan. 15 to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate and approved the House's impeachment managers.