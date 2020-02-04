© Global Look Press/Medicimage LTD/Stewart Goldstein

While health chiefs prepare for a potential pandemic, China is testing a Russian anti-viral drug in the hope that it might help control the new coronavirus. It comes as prospects of a vaccine look slim for the foreseeable future.developed at Yekaterinburg's Ural Federal University,and, given that there are some similarities between the two infections, researchers feel it's worth a punt.Russia's Deputy Health Minister Sergei Kraevoi confirmed the news on Tuesday. He also revealed thatadding that without these it's impossible to start looking for a remedy."It takes literally several months, from two to five (to conduct preclinical studies)," Kraevoi said. "To do this, you need a live native virus. Unfortunately, at the moment we don't have this very important living virus," he explained.Kraevoi conceded thatbut he gave assurances that the country has sufficient stock of equipment and medicine to deal with the consequences.Launched in the local market at the end of 2014, it's claimedaccording to the latest data. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency.The main symptoms include a dry cough, weakness, increased body temperature, and difficulty breathing. It was first reported in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus is transmitted by droplet transmission, as well as by touching the eyes with hands which have the virus on them.Russia has, so far, recorded two cases; both of the sufferers are Chinese citizens. In a bid to stop the spread of the infection, authorities have closed the Far Eastern border with China, canceled work and group travel visas for Chinese citizens, shut down passenger railway connections, and heavily restricted flights between the two countries.