For most animals, the milkweed plant is far from appetizing: It contains nasty toxins called cardenolides that can make the creatures vomit and, should they ingest enough, cause their hearts to beat out of control.Yet some insects appear entirely unfazed by the powerful poison. The monarch butterfly's colorful caterpillars, for example, devour milkweed with gusto — in fact, it is the only thing they ever eat.Cardenolides are noxious because they bind to key parts of these pumps and prevent them from doing their job. This makes animal hearts beat stronger and stronger, often ending in cardiac arrest.But since animals are under constant competition for food sources, the ability to eat plants that are toxic to others offers a fantastic opportunity, and many insects have evolved ways to do so.Two papers, one of them published this week in the journal Nature and the other in eLife in late August, help to explain how such adaptations may have evolved. Through precise genetic changes, scientists created fruit flies (of the species Drosophila melanogaster) whose larvae survived a succession of milkweed-based meals.Researchers assumed that one or more of these changes carry the key to making milkweed palatable, but without testing their effect in live animals, they couldn't know for sure.And if more than one mutation was needed to tolerate milkweed toxins, how did the trait ever evolve in the insect? If a plant is still toxic after one mutation, what selective advantage would that first mutation provide, to enable an insect to evolve the whole suite of needed changes?In 2012, evolutionary biologist Noah Whiteman, now at the University of California, Berkeley, and a colleague proposed in a commentary that one could answer the question by engineering the monarch sodium pump mutations into fruit flies. The endeavor turned out to be anything but easy: "I had no idea what I was getting myself into," Whiteman says now. It took three years of tinkering, using the gene-editing technique CRISPR-Cas9, "and then still, only 1 in 720 flies would survive." The larvae of those that did, though, could eat milkweed almost like a monarch.In the wild, fruit flies eat yeast that's found, for example, on rotting fruit. In the lab, they are fed a standard diet consisting of a slurry of malt, corn meal, yeast, agar and syrup. To do their experiment, Whiteman and his colleagues laced this staple with a dose of dried, ground-up milkweed leaves or purified toxins and tried to rear various gene-edited fly strains on this diet. Some flies had one mutation of three seen in the sodium pump gene of monarchs, and some had combinations.The work, reported in Nature , showed that all three mutations individually increased the fruit flies' chances of surviving the dangerous diet. But there was a twist. In the case of two of those three mutations — the ones that individually provide the most toxin resistance and appear to have shown up first and last within the monarchs' family tree — the gene-edited flies were more prone to seizures. This was assessed using a standard test in which flies in a tube were shaken vigorously: Flies carrying the first or last mutation remained motionless far longer after being shaken than did normal flies.This helps to explain how the milkweed adaptation may have evolved in monarchs, says Whiteman, who coauthored an article about the constant evolutionary arms race between plants and herbivorous insects in the Annual Review of Ecology, Evolution, and Systematics. The last mutation to show up in the monarch lineage is the one that confers the greatest resistance to cardenolides, based on the fruit fly results. And there may be a reason it came in last: Present on its own, it also would have had the largest seizure effect, harming the monarchs."Biologists call this a constrained adaptive walk," says Whiteman,Hopi Hoekstra, an evolutionary biologist at Harvard University, calls this one of her favorite studies in a long time. "To understand what happened in the past, we largely rely on organisms that occur today," she says.The findings gel with work by evolutionary biologist Peter Andolfatto at Columbia University, who published a similar study in eLife in late August, using a different technique to change the flies' genes. "The results of both studies largely line up, independently confirming that the evolutionary options may indeed have been somewhat limited" for the monarch, Andolfatto says.Birds tend to find out the hard way which insects are unpalatable, by trial and error. But many toxic insects — monarchs among them — have evolved a similar palette of warning colors, so that fewer of them must be eaten to teach the birds a lesson."Once a bird learns that an insect that is bright yellow, orange or red is likely to have a terrible taste," Whiteman says, "they will probably steer clear of all of them. These toxins changed everything."Tim Vernimmen is a freelance journalist based near Antwerp, Belgium. He writes about the science of life.