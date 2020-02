© REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko



Just when you thought he'd finally gone away, Mikhail Saakashvili has popped up on Ukrainian TV to predict that his adopted nation will collapse. He also told viewers they lived better under the Soviet regime.The former Odessa governor and Georgian president didn't hold back during an appearance on the 112 Ukraine TV channel."Kiev, Ukraine is now much worse than Kiev and Ukraine during the times of the USSR," he explained. "I've been coming to Kiev since 1985... It's getting worse and worse, you can see all of it.He added that, during his time as leader, Georgia improved in ways that Ukraine hasn't, while stressing that he has no nostalgia for the Soviet-era.Saakashvili didn't stop there, going on to predict that Ukraine will break up into five independent states. The one-time darling of the West saidis inevitable because of the "failed policies" of President Volodymyr Zelensky. And, amidst the fallout,he warned. "For example, Gennady Trukhanov (mayor of Odessa) has a private army, the mayor of Kharkov, Gennady Kernes, has his own army... they are preparing the ground for Ukraine to be split into five."Ukrainians since independence "haven't seen an example of success" which could convince them of the country's potential, according to Saakashvili. "Now the main challenge is to, at least somewhere, achieve some progress so that people can believe that something can work (in this country)," he added.In the spring of 2015, he entered Ukrainian politics when former leader Petro Poroshenko, appointed him governor of the Odessa region, after granting him citizenship. He had a connection to the country, having studied in Kiev as a young man.However, in November 2016 Poroshenko fired Saakashvili, citing incompetence, and the Georgian reinvented himself as an opposition firebrand. The following summer, Poroshenko revoked Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship, seen by many as an attempt to neuter a potential political rival. His passport was returned last year when Zelensky won the presidency.Tbilisi's opposition accused him of authoritarian tendencies and carrying out electoral fraud.