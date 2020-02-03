© AP/Khaled Kandil

Armed insurgents have blown up a gas pipeline in the northern Sinai connecting Egypt and Israel, according to media reports.Al-Jazeera Arabic reported the apparent sabotage attack on Sunday evening, citing local sources. Follow-up reports suggested thatThe attack took place in the Bir al-Abd region of the Sinai area, where gas pipelinesThe pipeline targeted by militants on SundayThe Sinai peninsula was seized from Egypt by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, and handed back in 1982 after the signing of a peace treaty three years earlier. In recent years, this rugged desert has become a hotspot of insurgency, where Islamic State-linked militias have engaged in sporadic battles with Egyptian security forces.