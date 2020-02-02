Earth Changes
Man dies after being mauled by his pet dog in Oldham, UK
Peter Stubley
The Independent (UK)
Sat, 01 Feb 2020 12:25 UTC
A 35-year-old man has been found dead after being mauled by his pet dog.
The body of Jonny Halstead was discovered after emergency services were called to a house in Oldham.
Greater Manchester Police said that they had received a report a man had been "bitten multiple times by a dog" at the property in Duckworth Street, Shaw.
The animal was destroyed by officers at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Halstead is believed to have collapsed after suffering a medical episode before the attack, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Friends paid tribute on Facebook and set up a gofundme page to raise money for his family. It has already received more than £4,500 in donations.
"No one expects this to happen at such a young age," said organiser Scott Nield.
"After knowing Jonny for over 20 years I'm asking if anybody could spare anything possible to ease the pressure on his family in this heartbreaking situation.
"Jonny was loved by everybody, I'll remember him for the many memories we had together as I'm sure many of you will do so I'm asking to please let's pull together and give him the best send off deserves."
Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Shortly before 2pm on Wednesday 29 January 2020 police were called to a report that a man had been bitten multiple times by a dog at a property on Duckworth Street, Shaw, Oldham.
"Emergency services attended and sadly found the body of a 35-year-old man. The dog was destroyed by officers at the scene."
