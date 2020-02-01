Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla received the highest snowfall this January in eight years, the meteorological department said.Shimla received 96.6 cm snowfall in January in 2004 and 109.4 cm in 1993, he added.In Shimla district this year, Jubbal got 38.5 cm snowfall, Theog 82 cm, Khadrala 160.5 cm, Sarahan 81 cm, Kotkhai 32 cm and Mashobra 47.5 cm.Earlier in January 2008, Kalpa received 182 cm snowfall.On the contrary, Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong witnessed only 32.8 cm snow this month which is quite less than the normal, he added. Gondla in Lahaul-Spiti received 114.5 cm snowfall whereas Sumdo 35 cm.In Kullu district, Kothi witnessed 171.5 cm snowfall, Manali 48 cm and Banjar 25cm.Chamba's Bharmour witnessed 69.3 cm snow whereas Mandi's Bijahi and Janheli received 75.7 cm and 47 cm respectively.In Solan district, Solan city and Kandaghat each received 3 cm snow.. However, tribal Lahaul-Spiti district received deficit rain in January 2020 which is 26 per cent less than the normal, he added.Source: PTI