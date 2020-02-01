Society's Child
Domestic abuse by women triples in a decade with female attackers carrying out almost a third of assaults
Daily Mail
Mon, 27 Jan 2020 16:43 UTC
Attacks by women on family members jumped three-fold from 27,762 in 2009 to 92,409 in 2018, with a ninth of all incidents being recorded in West Yorkshire alone.
Experts have repeatedly called for men to be recognised as victims of domestic abuse, alongside women, fearing that cases are going unreported.
It comes as police forces reportedly rush to attend more than 2,000 domestic abuse cases across the UK every day.
A ten per cent rise in the number of attacks carried out by women, jumping from 19 per cent in 2009 to 28 per cent in 2018, was also recorded in the figures, reports The Sunday Telegraph.
They likely provide just a snapshot of the situation in the UK, as many cases are still believed to be going un-reported.
Domestic abuse service Calan, based in Llandarcy, Wales, warned last year that many men are fearful of coming forward.
'There's very much a belief that domestic abuse only happens to women, and that prevents men coming forward.' the charity's project manager Michael Dix-Williams told the BBC.
'It feeds into this fear they're not going to be believed.'
Charity Mankind spokesman Mark Brooks told The Sun: 'We're seeking more men to come forward all the time to get help.
'But far too many stay silent. We need to do more because there is help out there.'
Carol Robinson, 57, stabbed her husband of 40 years with a potato peeler during a furious row over a new set of blinds, Hull Crown court heard this month.
They had moved to Bridlington on the coast together, but their seaside dream quickly turned into a nightmare.
Embittered housewife Joanne Reddy, 51, was jailed for four years in November 2019 after stabbing her ex-husband Raymond during a row about their divorce and screamed 'die you b******'.
She then kicked him in the ribs at their home in Ashton-under-Lyme, Manchester Crown Court heard.
An estimated 1.6 million women, aged between 16 to 74, experience some form of domestic abuse every year. Around one quarter of all victims are men.
Comment: Those last two sentences make no sense. One quarter of women who experienced domestic abuse were men?
While men are unilaterally depicted as the aggressors in domestic violence, it seems quite likely that there is a great deal of domestic violence towards men that goes unreported. It's impossible to know what the actual figures are. The recent publicity surrounding Johnny Depp's past abusive relationship with Amber Heard is a case in point.
When women become just as masculine and as physical as the men who have taught them future civilisation has a problem, I think.
IMHO community reflects an internal tussle in people between various dualities
Brains vs brawn: physical vs spiritual: competition vs collaboration: freedom vs control etc
And here we have growing evidence that the spirit level is being tipped too far towards social destruction.