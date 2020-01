© Reuters



"The plan is an American and Israeli disavowal of the Oslo accords, and so the Palestinian Authority now sees itself as free to disregard the agreements with Israel, including security cooperation."

'Trump's deal not even a basis for a peace plan'

US plan 'will go nowhere'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reportedly sent a note to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that Palestine now feels free to stop security cooperation with the regime as part of the Oslo accords, which are "disavowed" by a contentious US-devised Middle East plan.Israel's Channel 12 TV reported on Wednesday that aIn his note, the report said, Abbas stressed that the plan US President Donald Trump unveiled on Tuesday as a proposed solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflictthat divided the West Bank into areas under Israeli, Palestinian and joint controls.The report quoted the letter as saying:The Palestinian president wanted to inform Israel of his position before he traveled to Cairo to attend an urgent meeting of the Arab League on Trump's so-called "deal of the century," according to the report.Sheikh told Kahlon thatKahlon, for his part, told Sheikh that he would hand Netanyahu the letter when the Israeli premier returns from a trip to Russia on Thursday.Trump released his proposed deal during an event at the White House alongside Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday.The so-called 'Vision for Peace' — which all Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected —in the decades-old conflict while creating a Palestinian state with limited control over its own security and borders.among other controversial terms.Reacting to the deal, which Trump unveiled with a lot of hype,— including those friendly to Israel —when Israel seized the West Bank and Gaza, among other Arab territories.On Wednesday, ex-Israeli army intelligence chief said Trumps scheme "is not a peace plan, and I am not sure that it is even a basis for a peace plan."Speaking during a conference at the Tel Aviv University-affiliated Institute for National Security Studies, Amos Yadlin said that the Palestinians "have rejected, condemned and refused to even join the dialog to have talks" because theFormer US Middle East peace envoy told the same conference that he was "hyperventilating" when he heard the terms of "the deal of the century," predicting that it would go nowhere.Trump's initiative "will go over very badly in the US," because it does not give "a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem [al-Quds], [and] it makes the Jordan Valley not just a long-term presence, but is now annexed," John Allen said.