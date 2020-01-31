Eric Ciaramella
A 2015 photo of whistleblower Eric Ciaramella taking notes in a meeting with a Biden advisor and Ukrainian officials emerged Wednesday.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry, who initially broke the story of the identity of the whistleblower tweeted out the photo on Wednesday.

"Eric Ciaramella,the CIA operative believed to be the "whistleblower," is captured in this 2015 photo taking notes b/t Biden adviser Michael Carpenter & NSC's Liz Zentos in WH meeting w Ukrainian officials. Carpenter later appeared w Biden in infamous "son of a bitch" vid" Sperry said in the caption.

Michael Carpenter, Biden's advisor, is seen [below] sitting next to Joe Biden in 2018 when the former VP bragged about shaking down the Ukrainian government.

Biden bragged in a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations that he threatened to withhold a billion in aid to Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor general investigating Burisma Holdings.
The reason why the Democrat-media complex is hiding the identity of the whistleblower is because they don't want his political bias to be exposed. Eric Ciaramella is a registered Democrat who worked with Biden, one of Trump's political opponents, yet he still has not testified in the impeachment hearing.

Intel community underling Eric Ciaramella worked with Schiff aide Sean Misko, who went from NatSec to work for Schiff, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to remove Trump from office because they disagreed with the President's foreign policy related to Ukraine.

According to the Constitution, President Trump sets foreign policy, not unelected staffers who have no accountability to the American people.

When are the Republicans finally going to grow a backbone and drag in these coup plotters for questioning??