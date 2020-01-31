© The Gateway Pundit/KJN

A 2015 photo of whistleblower Eric Ciaramella taking notes in a meeting with a Biden advisor and Ukrainian officials emerged Wednesday.Investigative reporter Paul Sperry, who initially broke the story of the identity of the whistleblower tweeted out the photo on Wednesday.vid" Sperry said in the caption.Michael Carpenter, Biden's advisor, is seen [below] sitting next to Joe Biden in 2018 when the former VP bragged about shaking down the Ukrainian government.Biden bragged in a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations that he threatened to withhold a billion in aid to Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor general investigating Burisma Holdings.Eric Ciaramella is a registered Democrat who worked with Biden, one of Trump's political opponents,Intel community underlingAccording to the Constitution,not unelected staffers who have no accountability to the American people.When are the Republicans finally going to grow a backbone and drag in these coup plotters for questioning??