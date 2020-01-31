Science & Technology
Trees can sense their own weight says new study
University of Helsinki
Thu, 30 Jan 2020 17:00 UTC
To study the theory, researchers at the University of Helsinki, University of Cambridge and Natural Resources Institute Finland manipulated the aerial weight of downy birch (Betula pubescens). The authors observed that the tree was indeed able to adjust its stem radial growth in response to the added weight, and the strength of this response varied along the length of the stem. Furthermore, a degree of lateral stem movement was required for this response: static trees did not grow as thick as free-moving ones.
"Even though the idea of plants sensing their own weight and thickening their stem accordingly sounds intuitive, our study is the first one to address this question in trees", says Juan Alonso-Serra from the Faculty of Biological and Environmental Sciences.
One approach to understand how this weight-sensing mechanism works is by comparing normal plants with plants lacking this ability. The researchers took advantage of a naturally occurring birch mutant named elimäki. This exceptional tree grows upright for three months, after which its stem suddenly bends at the very base, and the whole tree collapses.
The researchers showed that, unlike normal trees, elimäki trees fail to properly adjust their width to their increasing weight, which makes them less stable mechanically. According to the researchers, the lack of a proper response in elimäki trees is linked to a single position (locus) in the birch genome, enabling the future identification of the mutated gene.
Birch is an excellent model tree
The use of mutant trees was a key part of the project. In most plant models, such as Arabidopsis, genetic studies are feasible because a new generation can be produced within months, whereas the same typically takes decades with trees.
However, birches are exceptional as they are the among the few tree species where flowering can be induced already at six months' age. This provides a unique opportunity to address basic and applied questions concerning the life and development of trees.
Watch the video:
Time-lapse video comparing an elimäki birch tree (on the right) with a normal birch of the same age; elimäki birch falls over once the canopy gets too heavy for the stem. The tree lacks the ability to properly adjust its trunk diameter to the tree's increasing weight.
Paper:
Juan Alonso-Serra, Xueping Shi, Alexis Peaucelle, Pasi Rastas, Matthieu Bourdon, Juha Immanen, Junko Takahashi, Hanna Koivula, Gugan Eswaran, Sampo Muranen, Hanna Help, Olli-Pekka Smolander, Chang Su, Omid Safronov, Lorenz Gerber, Jarkko Salojärvi, Risto Hagqvist, Ari Pekka Mähönen, Ykä Helariutta, Kaisa Nieminen. ELIMÄKI locus is required for vertical proprioceptive response in birch trees. Current Biology 30.1.2020.