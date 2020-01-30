The SAG actors' union issued new guidelines for on-set "intimacy coordinators" working to battle potential sexual harassment in sexually explicit scenes in film and television.Union President Gabrielle Carteris claims the guidelines will "ensure the safety and security" of SAG-AFTRA performers and encourage the use of intimacy coordinators.The move is the latest official step taken by the industry in the wake of the #MeToo movement to prevent performers from being taken advantage of. Past steps include a code of conduct put in place in 2018 stating that auditions and professional meetings should not occur in homes or hotel rooms.Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently on trial for rape, was accused of harassing and assaulting dozens of women in hotel rooms.Most of the accusations that stemmed from the #MeToo movement were also in relation to things that happened off camera and involved younger, more desperate artists being taken advantage of by industry leaders like Weinstein.'Family Guy' creator Seth MacFarlane joked while announcing the 2013 Oscar nominations that none of the female actress nominees would have to "pretend to be attracted" to Weinstein. He later revealed the line was inspired by an actress friend revealing an incident that occurred between her and the producer.Other accusations made went nowhere or were silenced out of fears the accuser had.