Diabetes is on the rise, both type 1-in which the pancreas does not secrete insulin -and type 2-in which the cells' receptors for insulin don't work. Either way — and the likelihood is that most diabetics have some combination of type 1 and type 2-sugar can't get into the cells (so they starve) and sugar levels in the blood remain high.Chronically high blood sugar levels lead to serious consequences, including kidney failure, nerve damage, difficulty healing and eye problems. Both types of diabetes result in a slow and painful death that can include dialysis, amputation and permanent blindness.If you surf around the internet, you will find some websites giving pretty good advice on how to manage and even avoid diabetes. Besthealthyguide.com advises readers to eliminate processed and refined foods from the diet , such as flours, sugar and trans fat, and to limit consumption of grains and high-carb foods as a way of keeping blood sugar levels stable. The website notes that you can reduce your dose of drugs like metformin on this kind of diet. Health.com warns that people with diabetes should avoid sugary drinks as much as possible . "People with diabetes should absolutely avoid sugar-sweetened beverages including soda, sports drinks, sweetened teas, and juice, unless these are using these beverages to treat a low blood sugar. . . . Carbohydrates in liquid form spike blood sugars very quickly — they are great for treating a low blood sugar, but if someone's blood sugar is normal or high, they will send their blood sugar to the next level.Toth's research has indicated that children with new-onset type 1 diabetes who adopt a paleo keto diet can go for several months, even years, before needing insulin injections. As for adults with long-standing type 1 diabetes, the Hungarian scientist believes that the diet could yield health benefits, such as less dependency on medication and a reduced risk of complications. Damage control recently appeared in the form of an article in the January 5 Washington Post by Heather Ferris , an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Virginia.Harris provides the standard conventional explanation that "type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that causes a person's body to attack its pancreas. . . The only way to treat it is with insulin injections or an insulin pump." I've often said that the medical profession tends to blame illness on the Three G's — germs, genes and God — and Ferris is no exception. Diet does not enter the discussion as a cause of type 1 diabetes. Instead, says Harris, "Genes are an important risk factor, yet environmental influences, such as a viral or bacterial infection, probably also play a role." In fact, Harris is insistent that eating sugar does not cause diabetes. Is it not possible that eating a lot of sugar taxes the pancreas to produce insulin meal after meal until it becomes exhausted? Is it not possible that a diet high in sugar will be so low in important nutrients that the pancreas does not have what it needs to produce insulin? Not at all! According to Harris, ". . . as an autoimmune disorder type 1 diabetes develops as a result of genetic risk," not by eating a diet high in sugar. In other words, diabetes is not your fault, it is God's will.And what about nutrient deficiencies? What does the pancreas need to be healthy and to produce insulin? I am reminded of a 2003 study which found that use of cod liver oil in the first year of life was associated with a significantly lower risk of type 1 diabetes. [Am J Clin Nutr. 2003 Dec;78(6):1128-34]. The inference is that vitamins A and D are involved in insulin production — which makes sense since these vitamins are involved in all hormone production. (By the way, this study indicated that giving vitamin D alone does not lower the risk of type 1 diabetes.) Another diabetes.co.uk post suggests that vitamins B12 and B6, as well as zinc and a host of other minerals, all support insulin production But Harris insists that you can only treat type 1 diabetes with insulin. "There are endless dubious stories about people with type 1 diabetes who manage, through some dietary trick, to avoid the need for insulin." She cites Dr. Toth's nine-year-old patient and the actress Halle Berry, who was able to wean herself off insulin with a healthy diet. These good results never last, says Harris. "The patients have just reduced the burden placed on their weakened pancreas," which apparently she does not think is a good thing. "Inevitably they will end up back on insulin as their immune system continues to attack the pancreas."Fat, she insists, "is what really makes blood sugars hard to control for many people with diabetes. In my clinic, when I see a high blood-sugar reading from a patient whose numbers are usually in the normal range, my first question is whether they had pizza or Chinese takeout the night before."Pizza actually does contain some good fat in the pepperoni and cheese, but Chinese takeout is made with vegetable oils. What these two foods have in common is high levels of MSG, known to interfere with insulin receptors, which could lead to high blood sugar readings.As Harris explains, these are "a challenging combination for someone with diabetes. Fat slows the absorption of the carbohydrates and increases the body's insulin resistance, raising blood sugars. [Actually saturated fats improve the body's insulin resistance, but the slow release of carbs is a problem when you are on insulin.] The slow food absorption throws off the normal insulin timing; the result is often low blood sugar levels (as the insulin kicks in before digestion) followed by high blood sugar levels (as the insulin wears off while the carbohydrates from the meal linger)."The truth is that everything gets tricky when you are on insulin, and you may suddenly find that your blood sugar is too low (a very dangerous situation) or too high. Another problem is hyperinsulinism, too much insulin in the blood, especially if you also have type2 diabetes. This may result in anxiety or a panic attack (insulin is actually a stress hormone) in addition to sugar cravings, lack of focus and fatigue.It won't work for everyone and, of course, many patients are unwilling to change their junk food habits no matter what the future holds in store. It won't work for everyone and, of course, many patients are unwilling to change their junk food habits no matter what the future holds in store. For these, insulin and drugs will have to serve as Plan B. Even then, a few small changes, like eating a breakfast of real food and taking cod liver oil, can mitigate the side effects of diabetes and its treatment. But don't expect such good advice to come from Dr. Harris.