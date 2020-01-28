A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of the Caribbean after a huge earthquake struck.Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman islands were all said to be at risk.The US Geological Survey said the 7.7-magnitude quake hit off the northwest coast of Jamaica, prompting the US Tsunami Warning Center to issue an alert.The centre of the quake was a relatively shallow six miles beneath the surface of the ocean, prompting fears of damage. The centre of the quake was a relatively shallow six miles beneath the surface of the ocean, prompting fears of damageIt struck 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay​ in Jamaica, andO'Raine Thomas, from Jamaica, said: "I'm home napping and suddenly felt the house shaking for at least a minute. It felt so unreal that I actually thought I was dreaming."I took up my phone later and realised on social media that it was actually an earthquake."Iana Olivia, who was Miss Universe Jamaica 2019, told The Independent: "This is the most serious earthquake I've ever felt, and that goes for many people here."Phone lines were congested, she added.A journalist covering a trial in Guantanamo Bay tweeted: "The earth is literally shaking here in the Camp Justice press room. Tremors rocking the floor and desk."The quake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest far-eastern Cuban city, according to Belkis Guerrero, who works there.