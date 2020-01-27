© Reuters

Five rockets have landed in Baghdad's Green Zone, with at least three of them directly hitting the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital city, according to security sources. There's no official word yet on casualties or damage.At least one person was wounded, a senior Iraqi official told AFP on condition of anonymity, but it was not immediately clear whether the injured person was an American national or an Iraqi staff member"We call on the government of Iraq to fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities," a US State Department spokesperson said, confirming they were "aware of reports of rockets landing in the International Zone" but carefully not mentioning the US Embassy itself.The Green Zone has seen a string of similar incidents in recent weeks, with unknown attackers repeatedly - and quite imprecisely - targeting the US Embassy with unguided projectiles. Other US facilities across Iraq have sustained rocket fire on several occasions.