Chinese authorities announced a temporary ban on the trade of wild animals Sunday following a viral outbreak in Wuhan, saying they will "severely investigate and punish" violators.Local authorities will "strengthen inspections and severely investigate and punish those who are found in violation of the provisions of this announcement," read the the ban issued by three government agencies.No wildlife can be transported or sold in any markets or online, according to text of the announcement in state media. Suspected violators will be sent to security services, and their will be properties closed and sealed. Legal breeding centers will be quarantined.The ban will continue until "the epidemic situation is lifted nationwide" in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and block potential sources of infection and transmission.The three agencies also opened a hotline where people can report violations, and called on the public to refrain from eating wild animal meat. The agencies are the State Administration of Market Regulation, Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Affairs and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.The wildlife ban comes as the new virus accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths, and 1,975 infections.Demand for wild animals in Asia, especially China, is hastening the extinction of many species, on top of posing a perennial health threat that authorities have failed to fully address despite growing risks of a global pandemic.In an earlier response to the crisis in Wuhan, China's Agriculture Ministry issued an order for tightened controls on trade in wildlife.A group of 19 prominent researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the nation's top universities had called for the government in China to crack down on wildlife markets such as the one at the center of the Wuhan outbreak.Illegal trade flourishes in "loopholes" of the legal wildlife trade in China and increases the probability of an outbreak, the group wrote in an open letter posted on Weibo. "This is the hidden danger for the trade and consumption" of wild animals, the letter read.Zoonotic diseases, or those contracted by humans that originated in other species, account for a large share of human infectious illnesses. Not all of them come from the wildlife trade:The emergence of such diseases is a "numbers game," said Christian Walzer, executive director of the Wildlife Conservation Society's health program."If these markets persist, and human consumption of illegal and unregulated wildlife persists, then the public will continue to face heightened risks from emerging new viruses, potentially more lethal and the source of future pandemic spread," he said. "These are perfect laboratories for creating opportunities for these viruses to emerge."One of the first measures taken by Wuhan authorities was to close down the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where 41 of the first cases originated."That's the big black box right now," said Jon Epstein, an epidemiologist with the Ecohealth Alliance.He was in China following the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which was traced to consumption of wild animals in the southern city of Guangzhou. Epstein helped the ongoing global effort over nearly two decades to find the wild source of that virus, which sickened more than 8,000 and killed less than 800., but scientists have yet to fully understand the new virus andEpstein said researchers suspect but haven't proven that the Wuhan virus came from bats. Before it infected humans, it likely first jumped to an as yet unidentified mammal.Researchers don't know which species exactly were sold in the Wuhan market, butThe crackdown on wildlife trafficking and sales persisted only about six months after the SARS outbreak faded in mid-2003, Walzer said."The solution is simple," he said. "In the sense that we know where the problem is."In cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, there's little sign of markets catering to gourmands seeking "ye wei," or "wild flavors."But in provincial cities and in some parts of Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, those determined to eat such exotic dishes can find all sorts of creatures for sale: pangolins, badgers, salamanders, scorpions, hedgehogs and even wolf puppies.A photo of a menu list from a vendor in the Wuhan market called "Wild Game Livestock for the Masses," circulated online, showed more than 110 species for sale.Court records show that authorities in Hubei, the province where Wuhan is located, investigated 250 cases related to wildlife trafficking and poaching in 2019 alone. According to local media reports, since 2018 an estimated 16,000 wild animals were hunted in the province of more than 60 million people.Hubei is home to Shennongjia, a UNESCO World Heritage nature reserve that is a habitat of great biodiversity with many rare species including the clouded leopard, golden snub-nosed monkey and the Chinese giant salamander.Video footage filmed by a conservation activist in eastern China's Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, which also have a long tradition of consuming wild species, showed many wild species laid out for inspection in a market.In most cases, vendors are registered to sell some unprotected species, usually a limited amount of just a few, such as hares, wild boar and muntjac, a kind of tiny deer."The vendors are selling illegally poached animals with these licenses in hand," he told The Associated Press.Only in 2014 did China criminalize consumption of protected species with a law specifying a maximum three-year jail term. But it also has allowed commercial farming of certain species, including tigers — a practice that conservation advocates say encourages illicit trafficking in protected species.It's difficult to secure prosecution since it's hard to prove animals have been poached, Tian Jiang Ming said."The forestry department needs to prove illegal poaching by the sellers but they don't have the investigative resources to find them," he said.