'I like him a lot'

The blowback risk is real

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is facing a backlash after he touted a thumbs-up from a podcast host loathed by many liberals.Joe Rogan, a comedian turned provocateur, has told his seven million YouTube subscribers that he would "probably vote for Bernie".Amid the ensuing outcry, Mr Sanders said his campaign was "a big tent".Mr Rogan has previously drawn criticism for making what some consider sexist and transphobic comments.In a video on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, the YouTube star said he likes Mr Sanders because the Democrat has been "insanely consistent his entire life"."I like him a lot," he said."He's basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from," Mr Rogan says of the septuagenarian Vermont senator.He has also been criticised for interviewing controversial figures such as Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist.Others thought Mr Rogan's backing could help Mr Sanders gather more support.Analysis by Anthony Zurcher, BBC WashingtonIt wasn't a full-throated endorsement. In fact, "I think I'll probably vote for Bernie ... I like him a lot" wasn't much of an recommendation at all. But there's a reason Bernie Sanders is touting Joe Rogan's comments - even at the risk of provoking anger from some of his left-wing supporters.Sanders is walking a fine line - but in a tight race just over a week before the first primary contest starts, he appears to have deemed the potential to expand his electoral coalition to be worth the risk.Responding to the backlash, the Sanders campaign said it is trying to "build a multi-racial, multi-generational movement that is large enough to defeat Donald Trump". Mr Sanders previously appeared as a guest on the Rogan podcast in August 2019.Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard, two other 2020 Democratic hopefuls, have also appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. Mr Rogan has since said that representatives for three other Democratic contenders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, had been touch about an appearance.But he said he would not invite them on to the show because he would "rather talk to my friends", adding: "I like Tulsi and I like Bernie. That's it."Mr Rogan is not formally affiliated with any particular political party, and his show has featured guests with varying political views.