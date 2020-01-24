© Proexport

© Proexport

Floods and hail worsen the damage in the Region of Valencia

© Proexport

Delays in the vegetable harvest and severe impact on citrus cropswhich is taking a toll on the supply. This is significant, taking into account that Murcia is the main producer for this type of vegetables in Europe during the winter months. Broccoli and cauliflower prices are the ones that have risen the most so far since the temperatures started falling.It will take a few days before the fields are accessible again and it becomes possible to assess the impact of the crop delays and the possible effects on the quality of each crop. Exporters may find it very challenging to meet their orders in the open market, or even to fulfill previously established programs with their customers.Such damages are not being recorded in the case of greenhouse crops, but there is excess moisture and the low temperatures also have an impact.The Association of Producers-Exporters of Fruits and Vegetables of the Region of Murcia, Proexport, recommends customers and their usual suppliers to communicate and to monitor the situation in order to adapt the orders, prices and logistics to it., which has been marked by high prices at origin due to the decline in the production.especially in the areas affected by river overflows.As for vegetables, there are many fields that have been completely flooded and will suffer losses of up to 100% of the production.The impact of hail storms is more localized, specifically in the county of La Safor, where there has been citrus damage that will become more visible within a few days. In other counties, such as Camp de Túria and L'Horta, the hail was accompanied by a lot of water and did not reach a large enough size to cause damage to agricultural productions.The value of the damages could amount to several tens of millions of Euro, since the storm is still underway and many producers have not even been able to access their plots.