Thursday is serving up another great powder day across most mountains in Colorado.Eleven lifts are spinning, with more than 2,700 acres and 171 trails open for exploring.According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow, here's how much snow fell over Colorado's high country from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning: Silverton (13″), Copper (11″), Aspen Mountain (10″), Beaver Creek (10″), Loveland (10″). To see the full list, click here