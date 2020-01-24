Breckenridge Ski Resort received 15 inches of fresh powder over the last 24 hours, with 10 inches of fresh flakes falling overnight and 5 more inches of snow Thursday morning (and counting).
Eleven lifts are spinning, with more than 2,700 acres and 171 trails open for exploring.
Hooting and hollering with 1️⃣5️⃣" of fresh and counting. #Breck #GoPro pic.twitter.com/Bf4d5cTrIW— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) January 23, 2020
Vail Mountain is also seeing plenty of fresh snow. The resort reported 5 inches of fresh powder overnight and 11 inches of fluff in the last 48 hours.
According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow, here's how much snow fell over Colorado's high country from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning: Silverton (13″), Copper (11″), Aspen Mountain (10″), Beaver Creek (10″), Loveland (10″). To see the full list, click here.