WOW!!! Extremely deep fresh snow accumulation in Eyne, #Pyrenees, France this morning 22nd of January! Video by 📸 Rémi Walczak via Meteo Pyrenees; #severeweather #StormGloria #snowing pic.twitter.com/PXo3WJYRMI — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 22, 2020



There have been some huge snowfalls in the Pyrenees mountains on France, Spain and Andorra.After a generally dry and sunny start to the year across most of Europe, forecasters had been predicting the storm that has hit the Pyrenees this week might bring up to a metre of snowfall, but in the event up toLes Angles, pictured above and top with ski star Wadeck Gorak wading through the snow there, was one of the big winnersMany ski areas in the region had closed ahead of the storm, which also brought strong winds, but conditions are now easing and resorts opening.There has been heavy snowfall across the region with the biggest ski area, Grandvalaria in Andorra (Pas de la Casa and Soldeu) reporting