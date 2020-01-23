After a generally dry and sunny start to the year across most of Europe, forecasters had been predicting the storm that has hit the Pyrenees this week might bring up to a metre of snowfall, but in the event up to 1.8 metres (six feet) has been reported at some areas on the French side.
Les Angles, pictured above and top with ski star Wadeck Gorak wading through the snow there, was one of the big winners reporting 1.2 metres (Four feet) of snow on lower slopes and 1.5 metres (Five feet) on higher slopes by midday yesterday with the snow still falling.
Many ski areas in the region had closed ahead of the storm, which also brought strong winds, but conditions are now easing and resorts opening.
Retour de la #neige à #fontromeu #PyreneesOrientales 📷Amandine Rouanet pour @Meteo_Pyrenees pic.twitter.com/2FjbeBBUuX— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) January 23, 2020
HOTEL LE ROC BLANC à #eyne des cumuls très impressionnant ! #PyreneesOrientales #neige 📷 @Meteo_Pyrenees R Walczak #324eltemps pic.twitter.com/SjIIgLDUVX— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) January 22, 2020
WOW!!! Extremely deep fresh snow accumulation in Eyne, #Pyrenees, France this morning 22nd of January! Video by 📸 Rémi Walczak via Meteo Pyrenees; #severeweather #StormGloria #snowing pic.twitter.com/PXo3WJYRMI— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) January 22, 2020