© RIA Novosti / Maxim Blinov

In a unanimous move in the State Duma, lawmakers backed a bill seeking to overhaul several articles of the constitution, just a week after President Putin proposed major amendments to the law including about his own post.The proposed changes also cement the priority of Russian law over international treaties and obligations.A total of 432 MPs took part in the vote, adopting the bill in the first reading. In the second reading, set for mid-February, lawmakers are likely to hear from a task group assembled to lay groundwork for prospective changes to Russia's governing law.It emerged last week that Russians may be asked to vote on the sweeping amendments as early as May of this year, as a parliamentary source told TASS news agency. Details of the vote are in the works right now, and it is expected to take place during a weekend, the source added.