© Jimmy Zabriskie



Even on its summer breeding grounds in Canada and the northernmost states of the US, Cape May warblers are by no means common. In the eastern states, they're most often seen during migration — in fall, mostly moving through the Appalachian Mountains and along the Atlantic coast, and in spring, usually east of the Mississippi Valley.The tiny wayward bird was first spotted by a sharp-eyed local birder, who promptly reported the sighting to the online eBird community's rare bird network, and the news quickly spread. Beginning the next day, not only locals got to enjoy watching what proved to be an unusually obliging bird, but also some of the more serious birders from other parts of New Mexico traveled to see a bird that is hardly ever encountered in our state, and thereby add another species to their state or county bird list.A couple of birding groups were delighted to observe the little sensation, including an international nature tour group touring New Mexico and our Mesilla Valley Audubon Society's regular bird walk at the park, and individuals and couples came and went over the course of a week before the sightings posts stopped. It's likely we'll never know what happened to it — what brought it here in the first place and what's next on its agenda — but the bird was fascinating to watch nonetheless.On their boreal forest breeding grounds, Cape May warblers are denizens of spruce forests, and in summer eat prodigious quantities of spruce budworms and other harmful insects. In years of budworm outbreaks their numbers may increase, but otherwise they are much less common than many other warbler species. In migration and winter, they supplement their diet with grapes, berries and sap from the wells in trees that sapsuckers make. They have semi-tubular tongues, unique among warblers, that enable them to access nectar from flowers, and sometimes hummingbird feeders.Sap oozing from sapsucker drillings in a big honey mesquite tree was apparently the main attraction that held the attention of this wayward warbler for its weeklong stay. Although occasionally seen nimbly hovering and flycatching among the branches, much of the time the bird appeared to be actively guarding those wells, aggressively chasing off yellow-rumped warblers and a ruby-crowned kinglet when they dared to approach and every so often taking a quick sip.The bird's life story before and after its interlude at Tellbrook Park may forever remain a mystery, but its stopover both netted smiles among local and visiting birders and served as a reminder of how extraordinary a place the Las Cruces area can be for birdwatching. Our relatively green corridor along the Rio Grande, surrounded by lots of open desert, is a veritable beacon to migrating birds hungry for food and looking for a place to rest. And our well-landscaped parks and yards, with a variety of trees and shrubs for cover that offer good bird habitat year-round, may, every once in a while, grab the attention of an ultra-rare avian celebrity.Marcy Scott is a local birder, botanizer, and author of "Hummingbird Plants of the Southwest." Along with her husband, Jimmy Zabriskie, she operates Robledo Vista Nursery in the North Valley, www.robledovista.com, specializing in native and adapted plants for birds and wildlife habitat. She can be reached at HummingbirdPlantsSW@gmail.com.