A mysterious black O-shaped cloud spotted over a city in Pakistan has prompted a torrent of unusual theories from residents and netizens alike, with some suggesting the odd sight is a harbinger of an alien invasion.Seen floating over Lahore on Tuesday, the "evil cloud" - as some have taken to calling it - left onlookers perplexed, many of whom took to social media to try to get to the bottom of what they had just witnessed.One user joked that the aerial phenomenon was merely a fashion statement from the city of Lahore, letting the world know it vapes.Others soon weighed in to, with one user sharing a clip taken in Dubai of the same phenomenon.While some users thought they were missing out on an elaborate prank of some sort,The explanation is more mundane than an extraterrestrial offensive or a portal to the netherworld, however, most likely caused by a small explosion or combustion. In one infamous case in the UK in 2014, dubbed the "Black Ring of Leamington Spa," the object was created by fireworks.