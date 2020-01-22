A MYSTERIOUS object was seen flying across Southampton before "bursting into flames" and plummeting to the ground.Residents watched in shock as an unidentified object with a twisted vapour trail began to pass over the city, before it caught fire and suddenly began to fall to the ground.This happened at around 4.45pm on Saturday January 18, and the object was seen to be travelling towards the Weston Shore, but was believed to be around "20 to 30 miles away".Kev Brophy, of Blackthorn Road, Southampton, witnessed the incident from his home and described the whole ordeal as "quite scary".He said: "It was about quarter to five and I was in the front garden when the children noticed it. There was a twisted white vapour trail going directly over the house but as it progressed, it started to descend slowly and the trail turned black."Then the trajectory changed totally and it started to plummet, the smoke got thicker until it burst into flames. I assume it was around 20 or 30 miles out.""Initially myself and my wife thought it was passenger flight it made my wife feel a bit sick. It was quite scary to think it was an accident happening but the police confirmed it was not a passenger flight with a phone call."