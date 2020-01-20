© YouTube/Dynetics Inc



Footage of the first flight of one such drone has just been showcased by a Pentagon contractor.A video published on YouTube by an applied science and IT company, Dynetics, shows a drone, which looks roughly like a large air-to-surface missile, being drop-launched from under the wing of a US transport Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft.The drone designated X-61A then releases small wings and ignites its rocket engine, setting off for an autonomous flight. Media reports suggested that the UAV stayed in air for an hour and a half while the video shows it performing some simple maneuvers during its first test flight, which took place in November 2019.According to DARPA, such drones should be launched from bombers, transport aircraft, or even fighter jets while they are still out of range of a potential adversary's defenses, and then perform the usual tasks assigned to drones and ranging from reconnaissance to air strikes, while overcoming enemy's defenses due to their quantity alone.Those drones that live through their mission are expectedby the likes of C-130 Hercules via a special mechanism. Although, the video showcased by Dynetics does not demonstrate anything of the sort so far.Dynetics is, however, not the only one working on the Gremlins project. According to DARPA,Apart from that, Pentagon's own Strategic Capabilities Office has also been working on a similar technology for quite some time.