January is in full swing in the eastern half of the United States where temperatures and wind chills are below zero in the Northern Plains and New England.The arctic air spills all the way into the Mid-South where the wind chill is in the teens in Atlanta and Memphis this morning.By tonight into Tuesday morning, the coldest air moves into central Florida where wind chill alerts have been issued and there are wind chills in the 30's in Orlando.After this cold blast in the East our attention turns to a new cross-country storm to move from West to East this week with snow, ice and rain.This morning, the storm is still developing in the Pacific Ocean.By Tuesday morning, the storm system will move into the west with heavy rain from Seattle to San Francisco and heavy snow in the mountains.This western storm will cross the country and should bring rain, snow and ice to Midwest and the Northeast by the end of the week.