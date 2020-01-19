© Unknown



"Julian [Assange] has had extremely poor access to his lawyers. The reason he was brought here in person was that after the hearing he would be able to stay and work through the evidence, at least pieces of it, with his lawyers. (...) The idea that somebody doesn't have access to their lawyers when they're facing a life sentence, when they have 175 years [in prison] ahead of them, when the prosecution has had 10 years to mount the hardest case that they have with unlimited resources, and for somebody to have three hours with their lawyers in order to sign off on their future, it's unacceptable."

Assange's legal team denounced a series of irregularities in his preliminary hearing held on January 13 and expressed concern over his health.Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting a legal battle against his extradition to the United States,This was announced by judge Vanessa Baraitser of the Westminster Magistrates' Court in a preliminary hearing on January 13, Monday, that went on for barely 12 minutes.In the ongoing trial which has been mired in controversies, Assange's defense team, led by Gareth Pierce, has beenThe hearing on Monday was wrapped up in under 12 minutes on the pretext that there was a backlog of cases to be heard that day. Speaking to the media, Assange's lawyers further stated that the hearing was originally scheduled for January 14, Tuesday,Due to this, Assange's defense team wasThe defense also complained thatWhile it was argued that such restrictions violate the defendant's rights as a prisoner, the judge did not take this into cognizance and scheduled the next hearing for January 23, when the evidence against Assange will be presented in court.The defense has also stated that they will look intoover the prison authority's refusal to allow Assange more time with his defense lawyers. Pierce pointed out thatfrom the several hearings that have already taken place, and that the defense could only barely begin discussing them with their client due to the lack of adequate time.Pierce told the media.The defense also expressed dismay over beingfollowing the hearing on Monday. Prison authorities have also reportedlyPierce claimed that "this has set us back on our timetable enormously."Wikileaks ambassador Joseph Farrell, while speaking to media outside the court on Monday, said,Few dozen supporters of Assange held a demonstration outside the court premises while the hearing took place on Monday. The protesters were joined in by British rapper and celebrity Mathangi Arulpragasam, more commonly known by her stage name MIA. After the proceedings ended, protesters raised concerns about the little time Assange was given to prepare for the case and the manner in which the hearing was conducted.The trial will decide whether or not he is to be extradited to stand trial in the US on multiple federal charges of espionage, that may carry a total of 175 years of maximum prison sentence.