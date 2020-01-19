© Jackson Hole Mountain Resort



With more than 3.3 metres (over 11 feet) of snow blanketing the Tetons since January 1, 2020 conditions at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming are reported to be some of the snowiest of all time."We're in the flow," stated Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Vice President of Operations Tim Mason. He went on to note, "I'm impressed by the virility and sustained nature of this storm cycle, and how our staff have responded to it. We have worked tirelessly to ensure the parking lots are ploughed, buses are running, and the mountain opens in a timely and safe manner. Not to mention the skiing has been incredible; this is a January for the record books."