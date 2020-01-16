Three more inches have fallen so far Thursday for a total of 80 inches - or 6.67 feet - of snow.

11.8 feet of snow.

The busiest mountain pass in Washington state has receivedThe state Department of Transportation tweeted that, over the past five days, Snoqualmie Pass had received 77 inches of snow that forced the closure of Interstate 90 on several occasions.Gusty winds have also been reported at the summit, making travel even more treacherous. And forecasters predict more snow through the weekend.Currently, traction tires are required at Snoqualmie Pass, and chains are required for vehicles over 10,000 pounds gross weight.Currently, Stevens Pass is closed from the Skykomish area to the summit due to danger from falling trees and other hazards.