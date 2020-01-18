© Andreas Solaro/AFP



"I want to tell you, dear Pope Francis, we now have the data that Venezuelans have been leaving Catholicism. Nearly 40 percent are declaring themselves Evangelicals. That number used to be 3 percent."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that his countrymen are fleeing the Catholic Church en masse because they have grown tired of "politicized" bishops. Maduro, in a speech, broadcast live on state TV on Friday, stated:Maduro stressed thatSome clergymen "act like militants, not like pastors," he added.The president had previously called on the local Catholic Church to stop being "involved into politics," andwho was declared interim president by anti-Maduro politicians in January last year. Some bishops have openly urged Maduro to step down during his standoff with Guaido.the president said during his state-of-the-nation address earlier this week.