© Reuters / Ho New

Middle-earth just lost its best defender. Christopher Tolkien, son of 'Lord of the Rings' author JRR Tolkien and guardian of his works, has passed away aged 95, prompting a rush of condolences and emotional tributes from admirers.The renowned author and editor's passing was announced on Thursday by the Tolkien Society, one of many institutions established in his father's honor. He is survived by three sons and his wife Baillie."All of us in the Tolkien Society will share in the sadness at the news of Christopher Tolkien's death," said the society's chair, Shaun Gunner. "Millions of people around the world will be forever grateful to Christopher for bringing us 'The Silmarillion,' 'The Children of Hurin,' 'The History of Middle-earth' series and many others.""We have lost a titan and he will be sorely missed."Born in Leeds in 1924, Tolkien was the third son of the legendary fantasy writer, and took up the mantle of promoting and publicizing his father's works after his death in 1973, becoming the manager of his estate and literary executor of his stories, including the 'Lord of the Rings' series.Beginning in the 1950s, Tolkien would also illustrate detailed maps included in the 'Lord of the Rings' books, helping to bring Middle-earth to life and deeply enriching the vast fantasy world in which many of his father's stories are set.A legion of fans, followers and students came out in force to mark Tolkien's passing and honor his family's legacy, making countless references to he and his father's massive body of work."Christopher Tolkien has set sail for Valinor," said one admirer, alluding to a fictional ethereal realm which first appeared in the 'Lord of the Rings.' "Rest in peace, First Scholar of JRR Tolkien's Legendarium, a man who grew up in Middle Earth.""I will not say: do not weep; for not all tears are an evil."Scholars of Tolkien's works also noted Christopher's passing, including John Garth, author of 'Tolkien and the Great War,' as well as Corey Olsen, an academic and podcaster who goes by the moniker The Tolkien Professor."So ends the watch of a man who without question fulfilled his quest. A more faithful and diligent steward of Middle-earth no one could have asked for," Olsen wrote . "We owe him a tremendous and incalculable debt. RIP."Tolkien's death comes at a time of resurgence for the 'Lord of the Rings,' with a new TV series currently in the works at Amazon Studios, produced in conjunction with the Tolkien estate.