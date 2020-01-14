© ROB ROMIG / The Register-Guard



North Oregon Cascades

47 in.

The amount of snow that fell in Oregon's mountains didn't disappoint this past weekend.Here are snowfall totals from the past 72 hours — Friday through early Monday morning from the National Weather Service.The result matches pretty closely with what meteorologists predicted.Santiam Pass:, 4770 feetTombstone Pass:4250 feetTimberline Base:5880 feetMount Hood Meadows: 39 in., 5380 feetBennett Pass: 37 in. 4670 feetRed Hill: 36 in. 4410 feetBear Grass: 35 in. 4720 feetBlazed Alder: 35 in. 3650 feetGovernment Camp: 31 in.Santiam Junction: 31 in. 3740 feetDaily Lake: 31 in. 3690 feetLittle Meadows: 30 in. 4020 feetWhite River: 29 in. 4790 feetWillamette Pass: 26 in. 5128 feetRoaring River: 26 in.4950 feetMcKenzie: 24 in. 4770 feetHolland Meadows: 23 in. 4930 feetCascade Summit: 22 in. 5100 feetSalt Creek Falls: 21 in. 4220 feet