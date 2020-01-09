© Toru Yanabaja/AFP/Getty Images



Three US soldiers stationed in an American military base in Okinawa were arrested in separate incidents on assault and shoplifting charges, according to Japanese police. US news outlet Stars and Stripes, citing Deputy Police Chief Hirotoshi Iha's statement, reported that Petty OfficerProsecutors charged him with assault on Sunday after he was taken into custody on Saturday at his home in Yamazato, Okinawa City. Monsalvogarza admitted to the charge, Iha said.in Matsuyama, Naha, said Naha Police Deputy Chief Shigenari Kinjo. Araica, still in custody on Monday,according to Kinjo. He was also charged with assault.20-year-old Marine, of Camp Kinser, was arrested December 26 afterin Chatan's Ihei neighborhood, Iha said.and stealing a drink from the refrigerator. "Delgado was heavily intoxicated when he was arrested," Iha said.In addition to shoplifting, there will be other charges once the investigation is complete, Iha said.Residents of Okinawa have protested the presence of American military on the island since the end of World War II. In June 2016, nearly 65,000 people gathered to slam the rape and killing of a local woman by an American contractor.to a sparsely populated part of the island off the coast of Henoko after years of accumulated public anger over multiple assaults, rapes and other crimes. US and Japan agreed in 1996 to close the Futenma Marines Air Basewho associate US bases with crime, noise and pollution.yet, officials on both sides now say the project will take more than twice as much money and time because of the need to stabilize reclaimed land it will be built on.The US Defense Ministry last month said the relocation of US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from densely populated Ginowan to Henoko on Okinawa's Eastern coast will cost 930 billion yenfurther pushing its launch into the 2030s.