Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise visit to Syria, holding talks with his counterpart, Bashar Assad, at the Russian military command center.
Putin "rode through the streets of Damascus" on his way to the command center, where he headed after landing at the city's airport, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.
The Russian president met with Assad there as the two leaders listened to reports by military officials on the conditions on the ground in various regions of the country. Russia has been assisting Syria in the fight against terrorists since 2014.
During their meeting, Putin told Assad that "the signs of peaceful life are visible to the naked eye on the streets of Damascus," Peskov said.
He also pointed out that it can now safely be said that "a huge distance has been passed on the way to restoring Syria's statehood and territorial integrity."
Vladimir Putin present an antique edition of Koran to the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.
Assad thanked Putin and the country's military for the support in restoring peace in the country.
The Russian leader is scheduled to visit several other venues during his stay in Syria, Peskov added without revealing any details.
Putin's last trip to Syria took place in 2017 when he inspected the country's Khmeimim Air Base in the western Latakia Province.
And it's Russia's Christmas, incidentally, so this visit is apparently the Russian version of making a 'surprise visit to inspect the troops'. Except that, in this case, his visit is actually welcomed by the host country...
Russian President Vladimir Putin spent his Christmas day in Damascus, a city that is closely tied to early Christianity, home to Syria's oldest Orthodox Church and a mosque that keeps the relics of John the Baptist.
Putin's plane touched down in Syria on Tuesday, to everyone's surprise, as the president was last spotted in St. Petersburg the evening before, attending the Orthodox Christmas Eve service.
His unannounced trip included not only talks about fighting terrorism with Syrian President Bashar Assad, but also visits to the city's historic religious sites. After the talks, Putin and Assad took a walk through the center of Damascus, stopping at the Umayyad Mosque, also known as the Great Mosque.
One of the largest and oldest mosques in the world, it hosts the head of John the Baptist, who is also venerated in Islam as Prophet Yahya. The relic was shown to the Russian leader, who responded in the manner of a good guest, presenting the mosque with a 17th-century copy of the Koran.
The two leaders than headed to the oldest Orthodox church in Syria, the Mariamite Cathedral, built during the second century. It's the seat of John X, the Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, who greeted the high-ranked guests.
The Patriarch thanked Putin for sending the Russian military to assist Syria in the fight against the terrorists. Without this help, the church could've now been the headquarters of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi or some militant warlord, he said.
John X also described Syria as a tolerant place "where different religions - both Christians and Muslims - coexist peacefully and enjoy the same rights." The Russian president had a gift for him as well, an icon of the Virgin Mary painted in Russia.
After a brief busy stay in Damascus, Putin flew to neighboring Turkey, where he is scheduled to hold security and trade talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attend the ceremonial opening of the 'Turk Stream' gas pipeline.
So many winning deals to make - and so many USraeli-started fires to put out - so little time...
