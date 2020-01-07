© AFP



A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered on 7 January southwest of Indonesia's Aceh province, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said.The epicentre was located at a depth of 20 km, 16 km SSW of Sinabang, Indonesia.There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake.In November last year, two earthquakes were registered in Indonesia of 7.4 magnitude on 14 November and 6.1 magnitude on 23 November.Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.