Qassem Suleimani
Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond joins us to discuss his ongoing coverage of the situation surrounding the events that led to the assassination of Soleimani. What is the context of this event, how are we being lied to, and what does it mean for the future of the middle east? Don't miss this important conversation on the key geopolitical crisis of 2020.


SHOW NOTES:

The Last American Vagabond

TLAV on Dtube / Bitchute / YouTube / Twitter / Apple Podcasts

Lies About Iran Killing US Troops in Iraq Are a Ploy to Justify War

Soleimani Was in Baghdad on Mission for Saudi Peace

Lies, the Bethlehem Doctrine, and the Illegal Murder of Soleimani

Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani's killing violates international law

US Intelligence Reportedly Gives Israel Green Light To Assassinate Iran's Top General

Iraq Votes To Expel US Troops As Iranian MPs Chant "Death To America"