© Zenaida Machado



Sofala and Manica, Mid-December

Social Media

Torrential rains and thunderstorms hit #CaboDelgado.

No power in #Pemba, lots of trees fallen, houses destroyed. It is scary, like another cyclone coming again. pic.twitter.com/7DPogieltr — Constantino Cossa (@ConstaCossa) December 28, 2019



Recent heavy rains in #CaboDelgado #Mozambique, damaged or destroyed the shelters of the 66 families living in Chuiba transitional centre. IOM today assisted these families through distribution of tarps + solar lamps, funded by @theOFDA + @UNCERF. pic.twitter.com/THXHAsUZcN — IOM Mozambique (@IOM_Mozambique) December 28, 2019



North of Mozambique hit by heavy rain. This is the bridge over Montepuez river in Cabo Delgado destroyed by the floods. pic.twitter.com/rladHcktIv — Zenaida Machado (@zenaidamz) December 28, 2019



Severe weather including heavy rain and flooding has left 5 people dead in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.Local media, quoting officials from Instituto Nacional de Gestão de Calamidades (INGC), said thatFlooding wiped out an important bridge over the Montepuez River in Ancuabe district of Cabo Delgado, cutting road connections and leaving many of the provinces northern districts isolated.The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Mozambique said that the heavy rains damaged or destroyed dozens of shelters of Internally Displaced Populations (IDPs) in Chuiba transitional centre near Pemba city.Radio Mozambique also reported severe weather in Nacala-Porto District in Nampula Province, damaging around 37 homes and affecting around 150 people.Heavy rain also affected parts of the country in mid-December. IOM conducted rapid assessment in 55 resettlement sites across Sofala and Manica provinces after the heavy rain on 10 December 2019.IOM said that, "in total, 151 upgraded shelters, 91 emergency shelters and 257 tents were completely destroyed due to the heavy rain. IOM identified that an additional 150 shelters (upgraded, emergency shelters and tents) had major structural damages to walls and/or roofing, 3,608 shelters were partially damaged (including those shelters that were flooded) and 305 latrines were damaged."