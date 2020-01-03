© Reuters / Anushree Fadnavis

Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, I want to say that [the] need is to expose activities of Pakistan at the international level. If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan's actions of last 70 years.

India's PM Narendra Modi has attacked critics of his country's new law, which helps some minorities attain citizenship, saying the focus should be on the "activities of Pakistan," which he accused of persecuting religious groups.The CAA's critics claimed that the legislation is discriminatory and "anti-Muslim" in its essence. Its adoption sparked mass protests across the country, bringing both India's Muslims and critics of the Modi government's policies onto the streets. The handling of the protests by the authorities has somewhat fueled the unrest further - a massive police raid on New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University's campus, for instance, stirred up students' dissent countrywide.Meanwhile, Modi has said he is perplexed as to how the law designed to help vulnerable groups of people could be so blatantly misinterpreted as discriminatory.