Society's Child
'Hundreds' of cars torched during New Year's Eve mayhem in Strasbourg, France
RT
Wed, 01 Jan 2020 13:33 UTC
Police have not disclosed how many cars were torched, but a source told AFP that the figure was larger than the previous year. A number of arrests and some minor injuries have also been reported.
The footage circulating on social media appear to show vehicles, many of them overturned, on fire in the streets of Strasbourg. One clip shows a car passing by a series of torched vehicles along the road - an eerie sight to behold on what is typically a joyous evening of champagne-fueled celebration.
Riot police can be seen dodging between flame-engulfed cars as they attempt to restore order to the city.
The burning of vehicles is an unfortunate New Year's tradition in some parts of France. According to local media, 1,031 vehicles were set alight nationwide on the night of December 31, 2018, compared to 935 on the previous New Year's Eve.
Comment: More footage from Strasbourg:
TheLocal.fr provides some insight into this 'tradition':
Why are hundreds of cars burned in France on New Year's Eve?See also:
Burning cars is something of a tradition in France, albeit a much hated one by authorities and car owners, and it appears to be on the rise again.
Every New Year's Eve nervous car owners across France cross their fingers in the hope they can start the New Year with their vehicle intact.
That's because of a longstanding French tradition that sees youths in certain parts of cities torching scores of cars.
The number of vehicles set alight on the night of December 31st 2018 climbed to 1,031 compared to 935 the previous New Year's Eve, while arrests rose from 456 to 510, the interior ministry said on Monday.
Nevertheless stats released last year by France's official crime data agency ONDRP reveal that the number of cars burned each year has fallen by 20 percent since 2010.
That was the good news for car owners and insurance firms.
The bad news is that tens of thousands of vehicles are still burned across the country.
The main burning season is in July and August, particularly on Bastille Day on July 14th when youths mark the annual fête nationale with their own firework shows.
The main reason for the fall according to the ONDRP is that the media take less interest now in the mass burning of cars, which means there may be less of a thrill for the arsonists.
Added to that is that extra police are regularly deployed in sensitive areas on specific nights of the year to try to prevent the blazes.
The stats also showed that the departments most affected by the phenomenon were Haute-Corse in Corsica, Isere to the south east which includes Grenoble, and Oise, to the north of Paris.
Rural areas of France are much less affected than urban areas.
The car owners most affected are generally in the more hard-up neighbourhoods.
So why do the French burn cars anyway?
The custom of setting vehicles alight on New Year's Eve reportedly began in the east of the country, around Strasbourg, in the 1990s, in the the city's poorer neighbourhoods.
It was then quickly adopted by youths in cities across the country.
Cars are often set ablaze whenever there is an outbreak of social disorder, as seen in the 2005 riots when hundreds of vehicles were torched.
The ONDRP's Christophe Schulz told Le Parisien newspaper that there are diverse reasons that youths burn cars.
"Vehicle fires are often associated with a context of riots and urban violence. It can also be a 'game' to break the monotony, or it could be motivated by vengeance after a violent arrest. Or it could just be to get rid of a car used in a crime or as an insurance scam."
So while car owners might welcome the fall, they still face a few sleepless nights this summer.
- Immigration, Crime and Propaganda
- 80 car fires in 20 locations in 1 night as wave of arson sets Sweden ablaze (from August 2018)
Reader Comments
Burning cars is something of a tradition in France, albeit a much hated one by authorities and car owners, and it appears to be on the rise againI had some friends in IL that would have a couch burning party when they got a new couch...that seemed to make an odd sort of sense...this, not so much....
R.C.