2019 science: Absolutely no climate alarm
Tue, 31 Dec 2019 22:25 UTC
Some 2019 scientific findings
Need to make a presentation showing there is no climate alarm? The following findings we reported on in 2019 will put many concerns to rest.
Hundreds of peer-reviewed papers ignored by media
What follows are some selected top science-based posts we published here at NoTricksZone in 2019. These new findings show there is absolutely no climate alarm.
Hundreds of new peer-reviewed papers, charts, findings, etc - which the IPCC, activists and media ignore and even conceal. No wonder they've gotten so shrill.
January 2019
1. Globe's islands are growing
2. Sahara shrinking and here
3. "Consensus" torpedoed - 500 new 2018 skeptic papers
February 2019
4. Rapidly declining storm energy
5. Arctic much warmer 9000 years ago
6. Austrian ZAMG says climate models not reliable
7. Oceans LESS acidic with rising CO2
8. WSJ: Germany world's dumbest energy policy
9. Sea level over 3 meters higher 6000 years ago
10. Experts dismiss warming-polar vortex link
March 2019
11. Year 2000 predictions wrong
12. New paper shows sun drove recent warming
13. More alarmist predictions contradicted
April 2019
14. California lake 4-5°C warmer when CO2 at 200 ppm
15. Electric cars worse than diesel when it comes to CO2
16. Grain production quadruples as population doubles
18. 344,000 German households get power cut off 2018
19. Canada sees no warming in 25 years
20. Early 21st century hiatus is real
May 2019
21. 10 of 10 Antarctic coastal stations see no warming
22. Dr. Judith Curry: Model simulations unrealistic
23. Greenland glaciers stable or growing
24. Arctic ice melt barely impacting AMOC
25. Arctic 4.6°C WARMER in 1930s
June 2019
26. Scientists show Medieval Warm Period was global
27. Former MIT climate scientist says GW claims "untrustworthy" and here
28. World's tide gauges show negligible sea level acceleration
29. Multiple papers show no "Gulf Stream collapse"
30. June Arctic ice has grown over past 13 years!
31. Northern Europe climate in sync with ocean cycles
July 2019
32. 12 papers show Medieval Warm Period warmer than today
33.India sea level 1.5 meters HIGHER 500 years ago
34. Scientists: Antarctica rapidly cooling!
35. 90 Leading Italian scientists sign: "Warming not catastrophic"
August 2019
36. Renewable energies making electricity unaffordable
37. Medieval Warm Period was global, and here
38. Huge uncertainty behind global warming
39. Sea level rising slower than thought
40. 400% coral recovery since 2014
41. Weather globally has become LESS EXTREME
42. Greenland ice sheet, glaciers at high levels today
September 2019
43. Greta's home Sweden 3°C colder today!
44. 500 scientists send letter to UN: NO climate emergency
45. Rapid Greenland ice melt deceleration
46. Cold weather deaths are RISING
47. Biodiversity harmed more by cooling
October 2019
48. Warming since 1979 caused entirely by natural factors
49. 74% of the globe has greened since 1981
50. No robust link between Arctic ice, European winter
51. Renowned geologist: climate change "totally exaggerated"
52. Medical journal calls for hospitalization of climate dissidents
53. 55 NEW papers link climate change to solar activity
November 2019
54. Studies show equatorial sea level has fallen since 1600s
55. Satellite imagery prove GREENING PLANET
56. Scientists find no detectable human climate link
57. Scientists: CO2 a negligible climate factor
58. Scientists: North Atlantic has COOLED since 1970s
59. German scientists say climate models out of control
60. Modern warming tame compared to 1000 years ago
December 2019
61. Over 100 papers show very low CO2 climate sensitivity
62. 288 new papers show today's warming not unprecedented
63. Attn Greta: smart phones emit 125 million tons CO2/yr
64. New study shows Arctic 4.6°C warmer in the 1930s
65. 350 recent papers show current warming not unusual
Next time you debate some alarmist, just give them the link to this site!
HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYBODY!