The United States could ratchet up pressure on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, said Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak. However, energy security is Europe's top priority regardless of US sanctions, he noted."We are sure that we will solve this problem and reach compromise in cooperation with European countries, with the European Union," Kozak told Rossiya 24 Channel."The pressure is likely to grow, but the capacities of this pressure are not unlimited, taking into consideration the position of the key EU member states that are interested in having the necessary level of energy security," he said.Washington introduced sanctions against Nord Stream 2 this month, claiming that the Russia-led project posesses a danger to European security.The move came despite Berlin's calls not to interfere in Germany's "domestic affairs." The $11-billion pipeline, which extends from Russia to Germany across the bottom of the Baltic Sea, is 93.5 percent complete.A Swiss-Dutch company, Allseas, that has been laying the pipeline has withdrawn from the project this week, under pressure of US sanctions.