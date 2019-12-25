That's not the kind of comment one hears on U.S. mainstream media news programs but things are obviously different in Russia, where GRTK.TV covered an expedition to the Republic state of Bashkortostan in southwestern Russia after Bigfoot experts could not explain a video they received from the area showing what looked to them like a female Bigfoot. While the U.S. is becoming more skeptical of political news out of Russia, should it listen to its Bigfoot news?
"This, I think, is the second such case in the world. So convincing. Because it is clear that this creature is running. Moreover, when we studied the freeze frames, I saw there at one turn a bulge - this is a woman's chest. Do you understand? This is a female."GRTK.TV followed Igor Burtsev, head of the Moscow office of the International Center for Homology, to the Birsky District in northern Bashkortostan (also known as Bashkiria) to investigate what it calls an "amazing and even shocking" video allegedly taken in 2016 by three girls and a young man driving a Zhiguli (a famous and awful car built by the Soviet Union, more commonly known as the Lada). This was an old car (the last one was built in 2014 so it was probably smoking and lurching) and the passengers sounded pretty scared by what the claimed was chasing them. (You can see the video here.) (If the video is blocked, you can see a photo here.)
Continue reading at Mysterious Universe.
Comment: The original video is no longer available, but this video includes the footage and some stabilized and enhanced views: