"This, I think, is the second such case in the world. So convincing. Because it is clear that this creature is running. Moreover, when we studied the freeze frames, I saw there at one turn a bulge - this is a woman's chest. Do you understand? This is a female."

"She has a breast, this is a female!"That's not the kind of comment one hears on U.S. mainstream media news programs but things are obviously different in Russia, where GRTK.TV covered an expedition t o the Republic state of Bashkortostan in southwestern Russia after Bigfoot experts could not explain a video they received from the area showing what looked to them like a female Bigfoot. While the U.S. is becoming more skeptical of political news out of Russia, should it listen to its Bigfoot news?GRTK.TV followed Igor Burtsev, head of the Moscow office of the International Center for Homology, to the Birsky District in northern Bashkortostan (also known as Bashkiria) to investigate what it calls an "amazing and even shocking" video(a famous and awful car built by the Soviet Union, more commonly known as the Lada). This was an old car (the last one was built in 2014 so it was probably smoking and lurching) and the passengers sounded pretty scared by what the claimed was chasing them. ( You can see the video here.) Continue reading at Mysterious Universe