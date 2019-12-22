© Reuters



Ankara will "absolutely" not turn its back on the two security agreements it signed with the Tripoli-based government in Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said., which is recognized by the UN, if necessary, with ground, air and maritime options to be considered.The North African state remains split since the 2011 uprising and NATO intervention which led to the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi and the devastation of a once rich country.signed between Ankara and Tripoli in late November. The agreements provide forrom Turkey to be used to defend itself. The launch of a "quick reaction force" on the request of the Libyan side was also agreed.The terms of the deal go against the arms embargo, which was placed by the UN on Libya eight years ago.